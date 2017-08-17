Govt Scholarship Award Winners Announced

The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development announced the recipients of this year’s Bermuda Government Scholarships, saying that overall the Bermuda Government “issued scholarships and awards to students valued at a total of $1.1 million.”

“This year the Ministry of Education and Workforce Development awarded Bermuda Government Scholarships [BGS] to three students who will be commencing their studies overseas in September 2017,” the Ministry said.

“The purpose of the Bermuda Government Scholarships is to recognise and support Bermuda’s top scholars in their pursuit of post-secondary studies. Each scholarship recipient received funding towards the cost of their tuition and accommodation up to an annual maximum of $35,000, for a period of up to four years.

“In total, the Ministry of Education funds 24 Bermuda Government Scholarships comprising of new and existing awards. The four new awards are the Minister’s technical and vocational and exceptional student awards, achievement and merit scholarships. Overall, the Bermuda Government issued scholarships and awards to students valued at a total of $1.1 million.”

The Minister of Education Diallo Rabain, congratulated all recipients and said, “Further education is very important in today’s changing and diverse global economy. The Government supports all areas of learning and will continue to provide the financial support that our students need as they pursue higher levels of educational growth.”

Bermuda Government Scholars – Hannah Marshall, Shanyce Morris and Bakari Simons

The 2017 Bermuda Government Scholarship recipients are:

Hannah Eve Marshall [Beek] plans to attend Stanford University in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry, to become a Doctor of Medicine, eventually specialise in cardiology with the hope of returning to practise as Bermuda’s first female cardiologist. She is the 2016 -2017 Head Girl at Warwick Academy, achieved the distinction of attaining 45 out of a possible 45 points in the International Baccalaureate Diploma as well as ranking in the 99th percentile in the USA on The College Board SAT examinations.

Shanyce Morris plans to study Politics and International Relations at the London School of Economics and Political Science in September 2017. She graduated with a 4.0 grade point average after completing the International Baccalaureate Diploma at Bermuda High School. She is passionate about politics and is committed to returning to Bermuda to influence Bermuda’s youth to actively engage in local and international issues to equip themselves for leadership in the future.

Bakari Simons is currently enrolled on the four year vocational integrated Masters Degree program at the British School of Osteopathy. Bakari attended the Berkeley Institute before enrolling at Bridgwater College, UK where he maintained a 4.0 grade point average and gained the respect and admiration of his professors and peers. Presently attending the British School of Osteopathy, he is absolutely dedicated to his path and, upon completion of his studies, will return as the first Bermudian-born Osteopath.

The Ministry of Education and Workforce Development also announced the names of the first time recipients of the Minister’s Scholarships and Awards.

Minister’s Achievement Scholarship for graduating public school students. This scholarship is valued at $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study:

Cyana Burgess graduated from The Berkeley Institute and The Bermuda College Dual Enrollment Programme. She will be attending Georgia State University where she will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics and Statistics, majoring in Actuarial Science.

Jair Phillips is a graduate of CedarBridge Academy. He will be attending Sheridan College where he will be pursuing an Advanced Diploma in Electromechanical Engineering Technology.

Minister’s Merit Scholarship for graduating senior school students in financial need. This scholarship is valued at $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Etteleon Burchall successfully graduated from The Berkley Institute and The Bermuda College Dual Enrollment Programme. She will be attending Spelman College where she will pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. She is planning a career in Medical Pathology and Medical Research.

Savannah Loder is a graduate of Saltus Grammar School. She will be attending the University of Bristol where she will be pursuing a Bachelor of Science [Hons] Degree in Sociology. She is planning a career in Child and Adolescent Therapy and Counseling.

Minister’s Technical and Vocational Award for graduating public school students or recent public school alumni attending Bermuda College with a strong interest in technical and vocational studies. Students must also demonstrate financial need. This award is valued at $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Dominic Tessitore, a graduate of The Berkeley Institute and the Bermuda College. He will be entering his Junior Year at Georgia State University where he will continue his pursuit of a BSc Computer Information Systems

Minister’s Exceptional Student Award for graduating students or school leavers with disabilities. Students must also demonstrate financial need. This award is valued at $5,000 for local post-secondary study and $25,000 for overseas post-secondary study.

Samuel Booth a graduate of the Bermuda Institute will be attending Franciscan University of Steubenville in pursuit of a Bachelors in Business Management majoring in Accounting.

Sophie Isaac is pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree programme in Management majoring in Business Studies at Bermuda College through the Mount Saint Vincent University partnership program.

Teacher Training Award [TTA]

1. Tori Cariah pursuing Early Childhood Education at Georgia State University

2. Diarra Franks pursuing World History degree at University of Manchester

3. Jordan Renfroe who is pursuing a degree in Music Education at Acadia University

Mature Student Award [MSA]

1. Janae Armstrong, pursuing BA Business Administration at Mount Saint Vincent University partnership with Bermuda College

2. Roche Wolffe pursuing BA Business Administration at American InterContinental University

3. Quin sae Smith pursuing MSc Digital Library Management at University of Sheffield

Further Education Awards [FEA]

Jadiyah Bailey

Antonio Bailey

Jade Belboda

Doreen Burgess

Joshua Dialli

Crystal Dill

Arriek Douglas

Jamila Eve-Cann

Kristin Gibbons

Jameko Gomes

Chantae Hollis

Cholae Martin

Esran Phillips

Ezzarha Shakir

Sihle Sharieff-Hayward

Kendra Simons

Gilat Smith

Azra Smith

Precious Smith

Shakeela Smith

Rajah Steede

Janay Trott

