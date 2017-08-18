Industrial Action, Meeting With Prison Officers

The Ministry of National Security said that as a result of today’s industrial action at the Westgate Correctional Facility, the Department of Corrections leadership “continues to meet with the Prison Officers Association to address the concerns.”

The Ministry also confirmed that among the issues raised was staff shortages at the facility.

A Ministry spokesperson noted, “Recruitment for corrections officers began in 2016.

“For the 15 posts to be filled at that time, 180 applications were received and following a lengthy recruitment process 6 candidates were selected and commenced employment on 1st May 2017. These new officers completed a 5 week condensed training programme and were deployed to the facility immediately upon completion.

“Regrettably a number of applicants were not successful in meeting some of the basic requirements for the post. In April 2017, the Corrections Department sought Cabinet approval to hire 20 corrections officers. That request was not approved.

“Since his appointment on 20th July 2017, the Minister of National Security, the Hon. Wayne M. Caines has met with the senior team of the Department of Corrections and has indicated that he will renew the effort to deal with staff shortages at the earliest available opportunity.

“The Ministry considers the safety and well being of Bermuda’s corrections officers is a priority, and it is hoped that a resolution can be reached for the benefit of all concerned.”

