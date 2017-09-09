Governor: Sympathies To Those Hit By ‘Irma’

Governor John Rankin last night [Sept 8] extended sympathies to all those affected by Hurricane Irma mentioning that “Offers of help from the Bermuda Police Service and Royal Bermuda Regiment have been gratefully received though of course these are being considered carefully in the light of any future risk to Bermuda posed by Hurricane Jose.”

Hurricane Irma hammered some of Caribbean islands with winds of up to 180 mph, leaving a trail of destruction and a number of people dead, international media have reported. The hurricane continues on a path towards Florida.

Governor John Rankin said, “We have been monitoring closely the devastation caused by Hurricane Irma and extend our sympathies to all those affected in our fellow UK Overseas Territories and elsewhere.

“As Prime Minister Theresa May made clear today, RFA Mounts Bay has been providing valuable assistance to Anguilla and BVI, including ensuring airfields are serviceable so military aircraft can be flown in with supplies.

“Offers of help from the Bermuda Police Service and Royal Bermuda Regiment have been gratefully received though of course these are being considered carefully in the light of any future risk to Bermuda posed by Hurricane Jose.

“The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has set up a hotline for anyone concerned about friends and relatives affected by Hurricane Irma. The hotline number is [44] [0]207 008 0000.”

Read More About

Category: All, News