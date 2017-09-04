Photos & Video: Bermuda’s Labour Day March

Crowds of union members, family, friends, supporters and politicians turned out to the Labour Day celebrations held at Union Square today [Sept 4].

The day’s activities got underway with the annual Labour Day road race, and continued with Labour Day greetings led off by Reverend Nicholas Tweed offering a prayer, and those delivering remarks included Premier David Burt, Home Affairs Minister Walton Brown, BIU President Chris Furbert, BPSU and BTUC President Sen. Jason Hayward, Teachers Union President Shannon James, and Entertainers Union President Leroy Simmons.

















































































































































































































































.

The march led off from Union Square and made its way through the city before returning to BIU Headquarters where vendors were on hand with food, refreshments, clothing and more available for purchase, and a DJ playing music for the gathered crowd.

We will have additional videos later on, and in the meantime you can view all our coverage of Labour Day here.

