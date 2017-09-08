Resolute Fast Ferry & Spirit Of Bermuda Collide

[Updated] A police boat is on scene just off the North Arm in Dockyard tonight [Sept 8] where it appears an incident has occurred. There are a few other vessels in the waters nearby including Spirit Of Bermuda, a Government fast ferry, and a couple other vessels.

Initial information from bystanders indicates a collision may have occurred between Spirit Of Bermuda and the fast ferry. A police land unit was also on scene at the dock. Details are limited at this time, however we will update as able.

Update 12.34am, Sept 9: A police spokesperson said, “Marine police responded to a reported maritime collision Friday night [September 8th] involving the sailing vessel ‘Spirit of Bermuda’ and the Government ferry ‘Resolute’ in waters near Dockyard.

“There are no reported injuries at this time and the extent of any damage to either vessel is currently unclear.

“Civilian watercraft came to the assistance of both vessels involved, transporting passengers safely ashore.

“Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are being conducted by the marine police.”

