Oceania Cruises To Sail To Bermuda In 2019

Oceania Cruises, a culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has unveiled their 2019 itineraries, which includes seven-day round trips from New York to Bermuda aboard the ship Insignia.

“These new voyages are ideal for the discerning traveler who seeks unique and enriching experiences,” said Bob Binder, President and CEO of Oceania Cruises.

“From the jewel-box charm of countless off-the-beaten path boutique ports to the cosmopolitan flair of Europe and America’s iconic cities, the diversity and depth of the experiences is truly remarkable.”

In describing the cruises to Bermuda, dubbed ‘Bermuda Bliss,’ the Oceania Cruises website said, “The bliss of Bermudian island culture takes center stage on our all-new 7-day Bermuda voyages aboard Insignia.”

Screenshot from the company’s brochure highlighting the Bermuda voyages



