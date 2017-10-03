Video: Debi Ray-Rivers & Jon Brunson Interview

Debi Ray-Rivers and Jon Brunson from the Saving Children And Revealing Secrets [SCARS] charity sat down with Bernews today [Oct 3] for a live interview on our Facebook page, discussing the very important work they do to reduce child sexual abuse in the community.

SCARS has a mission to “reduce the risk of child sexual abuse and to be an advocate and voice for children who have been sexually molested as well as their affected family.”

Through the ‘Darkness to Light Stewards of Children’ Training Program, they provide training to individuals and organizations entrusted with children to “Prevent, Recognize, and React Responsibly to child sexual abuse.”

To learn more about the organisation, arrange for training or learn what you can do to assist their work, please visit their website www.scarsbermuda.com.

