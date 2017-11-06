Condolence Book Available At Cabinet Office

The Government is advising the public that from Tuesday to Wednesday, a Condolence Book will be available for signing at the Cabinet Office in tribute of Mr. Reginald Burrows.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Government of Bermuda takes this opportunity to extend sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the late Mr. Reginald Burrows, JP, MP.

“The public is advised that from tomorrow, Tuesday November 7 to Wednesday November 8, a Condolence Book will be available for signing at the Cabinet Office in tribute of Mr. Burrows.

“Members of the public wishing to sign the Condolence Book can visit the Cabinet Office between the hours of 9.00 a.m. and 4.45 p.m. tomorrow and Wednesday.

“As a reminder, the Cabinet Office is located at 105 Front Street, Hamilton.”

Following his passing, Premier and PLP Leader David Burt said, “Reggie, as he was commonly known, was an integral member of our Party, from the 1960s until the present.

“He was a PLP stalwart when it was unpopular to be so, and he stood firm when many retreated. Reggie served in Southampton East from 1968 to 2003; his service spanned the PLP’s time in Opposition, and into Government.

“After retiring from frontline politics in 2003, Reggie remained an integral senior party member whose counsel was frequently sought and advice considered.

“Our Party has lost a great man, and we will feel his loss immensely. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Sheila, children, grandchildren, other family members, and friends. We pray that you will be comforted by your memories.”

