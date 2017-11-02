Consultation Begins On Domestic Partnership Bill

Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown is seeking the public’s feedback regarding a current draft bill on the topic of Domestic Partnerships, which the Government said will “essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”

The Bill, which is available below, will be posted on the Government website, and the Government said “members of the public are invited to send comments and questions to the following email address:domesticpartnership@gov.bm.”

“There will be a two week public consultation period which will begin today and conclude on Wednesday November 15,” a spokesperson said.

“As part of that consultation, the Ministry will host two town hall meetings on the bill. The first will take place on Wednesday November 8 at 5:30pm at the BIU Building; and the other on Thursday November 9 at 5:30pm at the St. Paul AME Church Hall.

“The bill will essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.

Minister Brown said, “This topic has been a prolonged matter of great division in our country. The purpose of this public consultation period is to gain feedback from the public on the current draft bill regarding domestic partnerships and answer any questions that anyone might have. Stakeholder groups have already been informed as we seek to move forward in a collaborative way.”

The Government said, “It should be noted that all same-sex couples who are already married will not have this designation taken away from them.”

Same sex marriage has been legal since a Court ruling in May of this year, which followed after a same sex couple brought a legal case after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, with the court ruling in their favour, saying “the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”

The draft of the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]:

