Consultation Begins On Domestic Partnership Bill
Minister of Home Affairs Walton Brown is seeking the public’s feedback regarding a current draft bill on the topic of Domestic Partnerships, which the Government said will “essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.”
The Bill, which is available below, will be posted on the Government website, and the Government said “members of the public are invited to send comments and questions to the following email address:domesticpartnership@gov.bm.”
“There will be a two week public consultation period which will begin today and conclude on Wednesday November 15,” a spokesperson said.
“As part of that consultation, the Ministry will host two town hall meetings on the bill. The first will take place on Wednesday November 8 at 5:30pm at the BIU Building; and the other on Thursday November 9 at 5:30pm at the St. Paul AME Church Hall.
“The bill will essentially replace same-sex marriage with a domestic partnership arrangement which can be entered into by both same-sex and heterosexual couples.
Minister Brown said, “This topic has been a prolonged matter of great division in our country. The purpose of this public consultation period is to gain feedback from the public on the current draft bill regarding domestic partnerships and answer any questions that anyone might have. Stakeholder groups have already been informed as we seek to move forward in a collaborative way.”
The Government said, “It should be noted that all same-sex couples who are already married will not have this designation taken away from them.”
Same sex marriage has been legal since a Court ruling in May of this year, which followed after a same sex couple brought a legal case after their marriage application was declined by Bermuda’s Registrar-General, with the court ruling in their favour, saying “the common law discriminates against same-sex couples by excluding them from marriage.”
The draft of the Domestic Partnership Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]:
Don’t even have to nor will I read what he bill says/states.
More division my this man et al.
BEFORE ANY SAY ANYTHING ABOUT THE PLP. LETS REMEMBER THE OBA/UBPERS HAD FULL CONTROL TO GIVE YOU ALL WANTED.
IF I RECALL CORRECT… MILKMAN DIDN’T EVEN SHOW UP TO VOTE. SO IN THE END THE 12 SEAT NOW GOVERNMENT DIDN’T LISTEN TO YOUR CRIES FROM THE RAINBOW GROUP!
Pathetic, just pathetic.
Read section 48: this overrules the HRA, again!!!! And a 13 day consultation period???!!! Really Walton? Thought you were a believer in human rights – how can you vote against Wayne’s Bill and then put this forward? Hypocrite!
Every time he says he’s a defender of human rights – he’s lying.
That would be a NO Brown. You cannot dilute people’s established rights.
Walton should hold off on this bill and let wayne table his bill first
than all this will be over
this will be instead of Wayne’s bill
What happened to Wayne’s bill? Did he get told?
Wayne got a bump in pay
Oh I fa got de bump chingas yer right! I would do anything for $11,437.08 too! Me and others have a price low and be hold.
Every time i hear these hate mongering bigots talk about…oh don’t worry…we just will take a little bit of your rights away…i am assuming that this legislation will remove all marriages opposite sex or same sex going forward. I am hoping that brides can spend tens of thousands of dollars on their domestic partnership cake.
Truly for people who have the audacity to call yourselves progressive.. you prove yourself to be more more and more backwards hate mongering alt. right…so when the PLP decides to stand up to stop those insidious same sex marriages…just remember you are no better than those groups who keep warm with those burning crosses.
No no no. Regressive PLP again.
I will be ashamed of this country if this passes, my whole life I have been proud to a Bermudian and felt it as a point of pride. After graduating school I came back to work and live here unlike many of my friends.
Who felt the island was either a ‘dead-end road’ or somewhere they felt they didn’t belong. I always questioned their beliefs and stood up for the Bermuda I remember and the place I believe in. Lately, I keep on wondering if that Bermuda is gone and they were right.
Town Hall meetings = mob rule.
That’s not “consultation”.
Why? What’s the need for this bill? What benefit does it provide – to anyone?
If your church doesn’t want to wed two same sex people, fine. No problem. Nobody has an issue with that and nobody is insisting your church has anything to do with it if they don’t want to. But there’s no reason two same sex people can’t get married elsewhere in Bermuda.
This smacks of another strike against human rights.
All this is starting to have a familiarity to certain happenings in the 20th century.
Does 1938 – 1945 ring any bells?
Seems particularly ironic that on November 11 we honor those who gave their lives that all could one day be equal.
This has got to be one of the shortest and limited community consultation processes on record – by any Government.
It has all the signs of an evening of a fight for the mike to prove I’m right – generating more community pain and suffering around the act of loving another human being.