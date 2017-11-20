Govt’s Offer Of 2.5% Pay Increase Accepted

The Government’s offer of a 2.5% pay increase, retroactive until 1st April 2017, has been accepted by the Bermuda Public Services Union.

A Government spokesperson said, “Today the Minister of Cabinet Office with Responsibility for Government Reform, Lovitta Foggo, announced the signing of a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement [CBA] between the Government and the Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU].

“As it relates to this new CBA, Minister Foggo notes that the Government’s offer of a 2.5% pay increase, retroactive until 1st April 2017, has been accepted.

“The public will be aware that since July 2017, the new Government had committed to concluding negotiations with public sector unions to ensure a healthy partnership for the delivery of critical services to the community.

Minister Foggo, BPSU General Secretary Ed Ball Jr. and BPSU President Jason Hayward conduct the symbolic CBA signing

Minister Foggo said today, “We consider this a very important development for the Government and for the BPSU membership. I wish to acknowledge the hard work of the Public Sector Negotiation Team comprising of Gary Phillips, Martin Law and John Harvey. Since coming into office, this Government committed to upholding fairness.

“And with this new CBA, we are fulfilling our promises whilst demonstrating that we appreciate the good works of our public service. While the negotiation process continues with various other unions, the Government is pleased to highlight the successful completion of the BPSU agreement.”

The President of BPSU Jason Hayward said, “The Bermuda Public Services Union [BPSU] is pleased to advise that today, the Union and the Government of Bermuda signed a new three-year Collective Bargaining Agreement [CBA] that will conclude in September 2020. Given that this is the first negotiated CBA since 2008 for the civil service, this is a significant milestone for our membership.

“The 2.5% cost of living adjustment [COLA] increase, and other contractual gains are a morale booster for our members especially after years of sacrifice. This agreement was achieved through a collaborative process of interest-based negotiations.

“The new collective agreement will ensure a working environment where public service officers can focus on providing world-class service both locally and internationally.

“The agreement also strengthens the BPSU’s working relationship and partnership with the Government, and will enhance working conditions for public service officers.”

