Live Updates: “Undefeated” Boxing Matches

November 11, 2017 | 1 Comment

[Updating] A number of boxers will be in the ring this evening [Nov 11], as the ‘Undefeated’ event takes place at the Fairmont Southampton Hotel in front of a sold out crowd, with the headline fight to see professional Bermudian boxer Nikki Bascome take on Portugal’s Fabio Costa.

undeafeated-boxing-thumb

Extreme Entertainment is providing a pay per view of the event via undefeated.live, which the organisers said will offer behind-the-scenes action, promotional models, the fights and more for $49.99.

The organisers and Crimson Multimedia said they have put extensive effort into creating a quality production, with a ten person crew working three cameras and offering both English and Portuguese commentary.

Don Burgess is providing live text updates via @BernewsSports Twitter account, which can also be seen below

Your screen will automatically refresh with the latest updates

click here banner boxing

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Sports

Comments (1)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Bermmanymanymanymen says:
    November 11, 2017

    $49??? What I’m I watching Wilder or Mayweather…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»
="banner728-container bottom clearfix">