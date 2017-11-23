Nick Kempe Resigns As Chairman Of The OBA

[Updated] After being elected to the position this past weekend, Nick Kempe has resigned as Chairman of the One Bermuda Alliance.

Five days ago, Mr Kempe was elected the OBA Chairman after earning 177 votes [73.4%] to defeat Simone Barton who received 65 votes [26.7%].

The OBA confirmed his resignation this evening, stating, “We confirm that Mr. Nick Kempe has, today, resigned his position as Chairman of the One Bermuda Alliance.

“We are sorry that Nick has decided to take this step, but we would like to thank him for his service and dedication, as well as his valuable contributions to the Party as an Officer and an OBA Senator.

“The One Bermuda Alliance is a diverse party and at times, with diversity, come differences of opinion, which we respect.

“We are sorry that a resolution could not be achieved, but hope that there may be opportunities for Mr. Kempe to serve the One Bermuda Alliance in the future.”

Mr Kempe, who stood as a candidate for the party in the last two general elections, also served in the Senate for the OBA until yesterday, when he was replaced by Justin Mathias.

Update 6.31pm: The OBA confirm that the interim Chairperson will be Senator Nandi Outerbridge.

Senator Outerbridge, along with newly appointed Senator Mathias, were named the Party Deputy Co-Chairpersons by acclamation at the OBA conference this past weekend.

