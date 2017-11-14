Photos: ‘Cooking With Kiki’ Demonstration

After three years in existence, the Facebook Cooking with Kiki group recently had its first meet, greet, and eat event at the Warwick Workmen’s club.

Group owner Nakia Smith, along with member Kamiliah Hassell, hosted the potluck event that brought together about 35 members and friends.

“When seeing all of the delicious food on Facebook, we all want to try a sample. The meet and greet provided an opportunity to do just that,” Ms. Smith said.

The event’s food included a seafood casserole, lasagna, BBQ ribs, country style chicken wings, scalloped potatoes, shrimp and mango salsa, Bajan fish fritters, bread rolls, and red pepper and pumpkin soup.

































Desserts including banana bread cheese cake, gingerbread, and pumpkin bread pudding with praline sauce and citrus coconut tarts, while beverages on offer included giggle juice and cucumber lime water.

To round the evening off, Ms. Smith did a demonstration of shrimp and corn fritters with a secret sauce, giving a background of her culinary history while cooking.

“I was surprised with the amount of people that showed and the fantastic food to sample. I am grateful for the love and support of the group and encourage all to join and participate,” she said.

In addition to the group on Facebook, Ms. Smith also runs a food tour called Sip & Savor Bermuda Food Tours, which takes guests to off the beaten path bars and restaurants to eat and drink like a local. For more information, visit the website.

