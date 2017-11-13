Photos: “Undefeated” Boxing & Kickboxing Event

People made their way to the Fairmont Southampton for the ‘Undefeated’ Boxing and Kickboxing event this weekend, with a sold-out crowd joined by virtual viewers worldwide via the online pay per view.

The headline match of the night was between Bermuda’s Nikki Bascome and Portugal’s Fabio Costa, which ended with Costa knocking out Bascome. The two fighters exchanged blows in the early rounds, with Costa eventually getting the better of Bascome, knocking the boxer to the ground.

The Bermudian fighter got up momentarily, then staggered back into the ropes, causing Costa and his supporters to begin their jubilant celebration. Once Bascome recovered and got to his feet, he immediately walked over to Costa to congratulate him, with both fighters earning applause from the crowd.





































































































































































































































































While the Costa vs Bascome match was the headline fight, there was plenty of other action on the night, with attendees treated to a full slate of matches.

Bermuda’s Andre Lamb thrilled the home crowd by winning his fight against Jorge Guedes, King Somner won his fight by split decision over Joao Azevedo, while Tyler Christopher went down by split decision to Jose Sousa, and Jalon Roberts won his fight over Nuno Santos by unanimous decision.

Bermuda’s Krista Dyer made an impressive showing to defeat American Ragab Beedy in their women’s SanShou bout, with Q Robinson defeating Sheldon Thompson in a men’s SanShou fight.

The night also saw other matches, including exhibition bouts with junior and experienced fighters including Leo Richardson, Zaire Williams, Quadre Emery, Otero Smith, and Josef Ferreira.

For ‘blow by blow’ coverage of the night, please see Bernews live updates here, where there are over 125 updates spanning all of the fights.

