SJD World Gives Back On Philanthropy Day

In honour of National Philanthropy Day, a Bermudian graphic design firm is giving back to the local community.

SJD World, the creators of a popular America’s Cup Activity Book, which features a host of child-approved games, puzzles and educational resources, have selected ten community based organisations, charities and schools to donate copies of their activity books.

Donations have recently been made to Big Brothers Big Sisters, Somerset Primary, Northlands Primary, Harrington Sound Primary, T. N. Tatem Middle School, Victor Scott Primary, Sandy’s Secondary Middle School, Sandys Boat Club and West End Sailboat Club.

Dozens of books were also presented to Devil’s Hole Family Back to School Community Fun Day, which was held on September 3.

The remainder of the activity books will be sold, from now until December 31, at a significantly discounted price of $10. These are available from Bermuda Book Store and SJD World’s office, located on the 2nd Floor of the Somers Building on 15 Front Street, Hamilton. Copies of ten or more can be purchased for just $5 each from SJD World directly.

Stephan Johnstone, the founder and creative director of SJD World, said he was pleased to offer these books as a gift to a handful of local organisations; and at a lower cost to the wider community.

“Giving back through investing our time and creative talents has always been important to us,” Mr Johnstone explained. “With these books in particular, we created them to teach Bermuda’s children about the Island’s rich sailing history.

“For us, knowing more young people will have access to them means a lot. Our hope is that these books will help to instil greater national pride in our young people and a greater appreciation for our maritime history.”

Each page of the book is filled with fun activities like mazes, puzzles, colouring sheets and word searches. Mr Johnstone’s personal favourite? The Origami boat pull-out, modelled after the racing catamarans used in the 35th America’s Cup.

Anna Dill, SJD World’s creative director, said it felt good to share this “labour of love” with as many people as possible on the Island.

“What I love most about these activity books is they are super educational, engaging and very interactive,” Mrs Dill said. “We spoke to a range of professionals in the field to make sure we had the most accurate information regarding shipwrecks and the history of pirating in Bermuda.

“We wanted to make sure people, young and old, could walk away knowing more about our local sailing history and the importance of sailing in Bermuda. Equally as important; we made sure to kid test each activity!”

Over the past few months, a couple of school PTAs have approached SJD World to purchase the books for local students. Mrs Dill is hoping with the reduced cost more schools will ‘jump on board’ to use this as a fun resource and educational tool for Bermuda’s young people.

National Philanthropy Day, which dates back to 1985, celebrates the great contributions of philanthropists to those in need and to worthy causes. More than 50,000 people around the world participate in National Philanthropy Day by spreading awareness of the importance of giving and volunteerism.

For more information, visit Facebook: SJDWorld.com or www.sjdworld.com.

Category: All, Business, News