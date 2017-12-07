7 Gram Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill Tabled

The Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017 — which seeks to remove criminal sanctions for possessing under 7 grams of cannabis — was tabled in the House of Assembly.

The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum said, ”This Bill amends the Misuse of Drugs Act 1972 to remove criminal sanctions for the possession by any person of cannabis that does not exceed the specified statutory amount.

“Clause 2 amends section 6 of the principal Act to decriminalise the possession of cannabis lower than the statutory amount where criminal sanctions will not apply, and makes savings provision for prosecution for intent to supply.

“Clause 3 inserts a new section 25A empowering the police to seize cannabis in the possession of any person and also provides for drug education or drug treatment.

“Clause 4 inserts a new Schedule 8 that specifies the amount of cannabis below which criminal sanctions will not apply.”

The PLP, when in Opposition, tabled a similar Bill in May 2017, and although the Bill passed, the election was called shortly after the Bill passed.

The Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]

