7 Gram Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill Tabled
The Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017 — which seeks to remove criminal sanctions for possessing under 7 grams of cannabis — was tabled in the House of Assembly.
The Bill’s Explanatory Memorandum said, ”This Bill amends the Misuse of Drugs Act 1972 to remove criminal sanctions for the possession by any person of cannabis that does not exceed the specified statutory amount.
“Clause 2 amends section 6 of the principal Act to decriminalise the possession of cannabis lower than the statutory amount where criminal sanctions will not apply, and makes savings provision for prosecution for intent to supply.
“Clause 3 inserts a new section 25A empowering the police to seize cannabis in the possession of any person and also provides for drug education or drug treatment.
“Clause 4 inserts a new Schedule 8 that specifies the amount of cannabis below which criminal sanctions will not apply.”
The PLP, when in Opposition, tabled a similar Bill in May 2017, and although the Bill passed, the election was called shortly after the Bill passed.
The Misuse of Drugs [Decriminalisation of Cannabis] Amendment Act 2017 follows below [PDF here]
Either leave the law as is, or full legalize. Decriminalization only glorifies the drug dealers and will most probably increase their already inflated profits.
Do you know that a quarter of weed costs $200 on the streets in Bermuda. That same quarter in Colorado is a measly $50. For $10 more you can get the highest quality offered.
Regulate and tax is the way forward, come on PLP. You guys are all for new ways of generating revenue, how has none of your 24 strong parliamentary team not seen right through this useless bill, and push for something more meaningful??
Getting this bill passed makes it easier to get further bills passed
This is being done because for years Bermudians with convictions for possession of small amounts of weed have been denied entry into the US.
The Bermuda Government seems to think that if the names of the people caught in the future do not appear in media then that will solve the problem.
It’s a start. Bermuda put down the alcohol and burn a joint or eat an edible. Ganja is healing of the nations.