House: Cannabis Decriminalisation Bill Passed

The Decriminalisation of Cannabis Bill 2017 passed in the House of Assembly last night, with the Bill aiming to decriminalize cannabis possession for amounts under seven grams.

Speaking after the Bill passed, Opposition Leader David Burt said, “Earlier today the Progressive Labour Party led by the Shadow Attorney General Michael Scott piloted through the house a Bill that will decriminalize cannabis possession for amounts under seven grams.

“Now this isn’t only decriminalization, it also provides for mandatory drug treatment for any minor that’s caught in possession of cannabis. I think that it is certainly a good Bill that we were able to pass through the Parliament today.

“In November 2016 the Progressive Labour Party promised that after years of OBA inaction on this particular Bill, we would take the bull by the horns, seize the chance and go ahead and try to pass this through the house.

“With the support of the Independent members of Parliament today, we were able to pass this measure and hopefully we will move it to the Senate and then to the Governor, and it will became law.

“I think that it’s an issue of fairness because we understand in our country that the persons who are most affected by these laws are young, black males but black males particularly, whether they be young or whether they be old. They are more likely to be arrested for cannabis, they’re more likely to be stopped, and or searched.

“It is our view that this something that is unfair in our society and given the repercussions of minor possession offenses that can lead to a lifetime of challenges when it comes to the U.S. Stop List.

“We thought that it was prudent to go ahead and take this step and we’re happy and pleased for the people of this country that have been promised this for so long from the One Bermuda Alliance but have not gotten it. We were able to get it from the PLP keeping their promise to the people of this country.

The Bill must now head to the Senate, where uit must also pass before becoming law.

After the Decriminalisation Bill passed, the Statutory Interest Rate Amendment Act — which was also brought by the Opposition PLP — also passed in the House of Assembly.

Noting the passing of the Bills, the PLP said the “votes have revealed that the minority OBA government no longer has control of Parliament” and ”it is clear that it is time to take it to the people and for Bermudians to decide the direction of Bermuda’s future” and “that’s why we have introduced this motion of no confidence.”



