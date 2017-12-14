Photos: Clearwater Choir Performs At Princess

Clearwater Middle School’s Choir paid a visit to Hamilton Princess & Beach Club to express their gratitude for the efforts of “The Pink Squad” – a team of volunteers from the hotel – in helping to update the school’s music room.

The choir sang a selection of Christmas carols and performed instrumentals of seasonal favourites, led by music teacher, Martin Pastor, to both staff and guests.

Hamilton Princess & Beach Club employees, from a number of departments at the hotel, volunteered their time at Clearwater Middle School earlier this month. The team prepared and painted the walls of the school’s music room.



































Diarmaid O’Sullivan, Director of Marketing at Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, said: “We would like to thank Clearwater Middle School for visiting the hotel and bringing some Christmas cheer to the employees and guests at the hotel.”

