Dutton Avenue Closure Due To NYE Fireworks

The Ministry of Public Works is informing motorists that due to the New Year’s Eve fireworks festivities, Dutton Avenue in Pembroke Parish will be closed from the junction of Marsh Folly [Palmetto Road] to the junction of North Street [Parsons Road].

“The road closure will start at 4pm on Saturday December 31 and will be in effect until the fireworks have concluded,” a spokesperson said.

“During this road closure there will be no access permitted to Bernard Park until after the fireworks.

“The Ministry apologizes for any inconveniences caused and requests that motorists cooperate with the traffic control devices in the area.

“Should there be any questions regarding this detour access, please direct queries to the attention of the Ministry of Public Works’ Chief Engineer Mr. Yves [Bob] Lorties at 297- 7863.”

