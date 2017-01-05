Flooding: Airport Waste Facility Closed Today
The Ministry of Public Works said they wishes to advise that, due to flooding, the Airport Waste Management Facility is closed today [Jan 5].
“Information about reopening will be made available as soon as possible,” a spokesperson said.
This is what the OBA and the Bermuda Government should be working on not beating-up on churches. The roads and flood prevention are horrible in this country; it is as if the roads are designed to retain water. C'mon man, put a hole in the wall and let the water run into the ocean.
Nah no need for a new airport. That where they biu amd protestors should hold there meetings in the waste department.