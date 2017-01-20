BFA Announce Bermuda’s Football Team
The Bermuda Football Association announced the Bermuda team for Sunday’s international friendly game against Canada at the National Sports Center.
“The twenty men squad consists of a blend of experienced players from Bermuda’s recent World Cup and CFU Cup campaigns and members of the U20 Team that will represent Bermuda in the Concacaf Championship in Costa Rica in February,” the BFA said.
“Game time is 3:00 p.m. with gates opening at 1:30 p.m. All are encouraged to wear your red Bermuda Jersey, come to the National Sports Center and support the Gombey Warriors. Warwick Gombeys will be there to lead Team Bermuda out!”
Bermuda’s team as announced by the BFA
- 1. Jahquil Hill
- 2. Ajai Daniels
- 3. Roger Lee
- 4. Jalen Harvey
- 5. Dante Leverock
- 6. Zeiko White
- 7. William White
- 8. Killian Elkinson
- 9. Reggie Lambe
- 10. Osagi Bascome
- 11. Shayne Hollis
- 12. Azende Furbert
- 13. Willie Clemons
- 14. Oneko Lowe
- 15. Lejaun Simmons
- 16. Rai Sampson
- 17. Zenawi Bowen
- 18. Mikiel Thomas
- 19. Jahkari Furbert
- 20. Keishon Bean
Staff:
- Kyle Lightbourne [Coach]
- Aaron Denkins [Asst Coach]
- Dashun Cooper [Goalkeeper Coach]
- Amori Venter [Performance Rehab]
- Duane Dickinson [Equipment Manager and Asst Medic]
- Maurice Lowe [Technical Development Director]
How many professional players do we have on our team, because most International teams consist of them.