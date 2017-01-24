BHCS Sponsor Tyrone Smith And Tre Houston

Yesterday [Jan 23], Bermuda HealthCare Services [BHCS] renewed their commitment to Bermudian elite athletes by announcing sponsorship totaling $8,000 for two local athletes, including Tyrone Smith and Harold “Tre” Houston.

Each athlete received a $4,000 cheque courtesy of BHCS, presented by Executive Chairman Dr. Ewart Brown at a press conference held at the Paget offices of Bermuda HealthCare Services.

Dr. Brown said, “Since 2012 BHCS has sponsored two or more of our outstanding track and field athletes. This year, we have decided to renew the sponsorships for Tre Houston and Tyrone Smith. At BHCS we believe that local businesses should support our elite athletes.

“When they succeed at the international level, they bring honour to themselves and Bermuda. Additionally, BHCS will sponsor the 400meter event at the BNAA International Permit Meet at the National Sports Center on July 1.”

Donna Raynor, President of the BNAA accepted the sponsorship cheque from BHCS on behalf of Tyrone Smith, who was unable to return to the island due to training commitments.

Mrs. Raynor said, “I would like to thank Dr. Brown and Bermuda HealthCare for all that they do for our community.”

Mr. Smith submitted written remarks, which Mrs. Raynor spoke for him, saying, “A quote I read recently said ” Greatness is born in the shadows. When the world is sleeping, it is working diligently, quietly. Then it steps out of the shadows to shine.”

“To achieve greatness you have to be willing to do the things that most people could never dream of doing and You must also have the support of a community. From your family and federation, to your sponsors. This sport can trick you. As a kid I got involved in track because well to be honest, we were poor, and it was the cheapest sport to participate in – all you needed was a pair of shoes.

“However, the better you get, the more expensive it is! From paying for coaching and travel to medical and nutrition the dollars add up. Dr. Brown and Bermuda Healthcare services have once again for the 5th time made the decision to be part of my support group.

“The ones that help me stay diligent in those dark shadows and when the time comes for me to shine I will take all of Bermuda with me thanks to you! After every Olympic year we athletes usually lose sponsors so it fills my heart with joy and appreciation to once again receive this sponsorship. Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Tyrone Smith is a professional long jumper and a 3 time NCAA Division II All-American in the long jump. He holds the school records at both the indoor and outdoor long jump, has won Bermuda’s Athlete of the Year in 2011, 2012 and 2013 and has competed at multiple Olympic Games.

Present to accept his award was Tre Houston. Throughout his career, Houston has specialized in the 100 and 200 metres, competing in the 200 metres and at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing. At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Houston, who qualified with a personal best of 20.42, would go on to place sixth in his heat with a time of 20.85.

His appearance in the 200 meters would mark the first time in over 20 years Bermuda had been represented in the event.

A spokesperson said, “Bermuda HealthCare Services is committed to Community Support through sponsorship of elite Bermudian Athletes, Pembroke Hamilton Club, MIRRORS and various community events and causes.”

