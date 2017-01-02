Advisory: Uneven Pavement On Somerset Road

January 2, 2017 | 1 Comment

Motorists are advised to use caution along a section of Somerset Road between Hook ‘N Ladder Lane and Cambridge Road “until the uneven pavement can be appropriately addressed,” the police have advised today.

A police spokesperson said, “The motoring public, especially those using two wheeled vehicles, is advised to use caution along a section of Somerset Road in Sandys parish between Hook ‘N Ladder Lane and Cambridge Road until the uneven pavement can be appropriately addressed.”

  1. Lualaba says:
    January 2, 2017

    Yes... some overpaid idiot at W&E stripped the road without having tarmac available to finish the job...

