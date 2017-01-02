Advisory: Uneven Pavement On Somerset Road
Motorists are advised to use caution along a section of Somerset Road between Hook ‘N Ladder Lane and Cambridge Road “until the uneven pavement can be appropriately addressed,” the police have advised today.
The motoring public, especially those using two wheeled vehicles, is advised to use caution along a section of Somerset Road in Sandys parish between Hook 'N Ladder Lane and Cambridge Road until the uneven pavement can be appropriately addressed.
Yes... some overpaid idiot at W&E stripped the road without having tarmac available to finish the job...