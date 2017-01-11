Governor: Senior UK Officer To Conduct Review
“In line with best practice, the police response to the protests should be independently reviewed by a peer organization,” the Governor said today, adding that he is “making arrangements to have a senior UK police officer conduct such a review.”
In a statment today, Governor John Rankin said, “As made clear in my statement of 7 December, there are two investigations currently underway in respect of the protests outside the House of Assembly on 2 December.
“First, a police investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by those protesting, with files being prepared for possible charges.
“Secondly, an investigation into complaints brought against police officers which have been referred to the Police Complaints Authority.
“I have also agreed with the Commissioner of Police and following consultation with the Premier that, in line with best practice, the police response to the protests should be independently reviewed by a peer organization.
“I am making arrangements to have a senior UK police officer conduct such a review and make recommendations wherever improvements could be made, including as appropriate on any future resource or training needs.”
Regardless of findings and recommendations, the combined opposition will never be satisfied!
A police officer investigating police officers? I wonder what the conclusion will be? HAHAHAHA!!!!!!!
Yeah I and I, good point. A dentist should come and investigate this because no law enforcement agency has ever investigated a police officer and come to any conclusion other than in the police officers favor....
Lets just drop the "files" being prepared and not be so militant in our reaction if it happens again and move forwards. This is just going to drag it out and likely inflame things. Also how about someone from the independent body that investigates police/police officer situations if this must be done?
So we need a senior officer to come and tell us whether or not law breakers who have been warned should be pepper sprayed? WTF? I could answer that one, and I failed recess.
Police body cameras speak volumes