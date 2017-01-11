Governor: Senior UK Officer To Conduct Review

“In line with best practice, the police response to the protests should be independently reviewed by a peer organization,” the Governor said today, adding that he is “making arrangements to have a senior UK police officer conduct such a review.”

In a statment today, Governor John Rankin said, “As made clear in my statement of 7 December, there are two investigations currently underway in respect of the protests outside the House of Assembly on 2 December.

“First, a police investigation into allegations of criminal conduct by those protesting, with files being prepared for possible charges.

“Secondly, an investigation into complaints brought against police officers which have been referred to the Police Complaints Authority.

“I have also agreed with the Commissioner of Police and following consultation with the Premier that, in line with best practice, the police response to the protests should be independently reviewed by a peer organization.

“I am making arrangements to have a senior UK police officer conduct such a review and make recommendations wherever improvements could be made, including as appropriate on any future resource or training needs.”

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics