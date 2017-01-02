Nahki Wells Starts New Year With Winning Goal

Bermuda’s Nahki Wells started off 2017 on a high note by scoring in his first game of the new year, with his goal earning Huddersfield Town a 1 – 0 win over Wigan Athletic today [Jan 2].

The club’s match report said, “Nahki Wells scored his fourth goal in six matches and seventh of the campaign to secure a narrow win for Huddersfield Town over Wigan Athletic.

“Town made seven changes from the draw against Blackburn Rovers, a match which was just 48 hours earlier, in which a last-gasp free-kick from Wells sealed an unbeaten December for David Wagner’s side.

“The hosts began the stronger of the two teams, but Town soon settled into what was a first half without much substance for either side.

“Cheered on by almost 4,000 away supporters, the Terriers dominated the early exchanges of the second half. However, Wigan’s potential threat on the counter – particularly through Wildschut – was evident throughout.

“Both Wells and Elias Kachunga had very few opportunities to attack in the final third, with the home side’s deep backline proving a struggle for Town to break down.

“Wells scored the only goal of the game with just ten minutes remaining, reacting well to slot past Jussi Jaaskelainen who could only parry following a speculative 20 yard effort from Kachunga.

“Wigan could have equalised when Danny Ward’s mis-kicked clearance left the Town goal vacant. Michael Jacobs reacted, but his effort was stopped by the well positioned Jon Gorenc Stanković.

“Huddersfield has now won three straight away games for the first time since 2005.”

