Photos: Gathering To Support Women’s March

[Updated with video] People are gathering this morning [Jan 21] in Queen Elizabeth Park in Hamilton, showing solidarity with women in the U.S. and around the globe, where thousands are participating in the Women’s March on Washington and more than 600 sister marches are taking place across the world.

The events are taking place the day after President Donald Trump was sworn in as 45th President of the United States, with the organisers of the march in Washington saying they hope to “send a bold message to our new government on their first day in office, and to the world, that women’s rights are human rights.”

The organisers of the Bermuda event said, “There will be no formal speeches, and no marching. Simply like-minded individuals connecting and showing their support for champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, and with the Women’s March in Washington DC.”

