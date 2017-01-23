Poll Results: Union Activity & Rev Tweed Permit

Poll results have been released on Rev. Tweed’s work permit and union-related matters, showing that 77% of respondents agree that BIU President Chris Furbert’s “call for union workers to down tools over non-union related matters is inappropriate because it unfairly hurts the majority of Bermudians”, while 85% agreed that “Rev. Tweed’s work permit should meet the same standards as all other applications.”

The poll was conducted between January 5 and January 9 in order to “measure public opinion on the handling of Reverend Nicholas Tweed’s work permit and on the role and actions of unions in Bermuda.”

“The poll was conducted with 400 registered voters who have an intention of voting in the next general election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.9%,” Global Research and Strategy Group Ltd said.

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Rev. Tweed’s work permit should meet the same standards as all other applications”, 85% agreed compared to 9% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Chris Furbert’s call for union workers to down tools over non-union related matters is inappropriate because it unfairly hurts the majority of Bermudians”, 77% agreed compared to 15% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Union leaders should not threaten any democratically elected Government with work stoppages over demands for non-union matters”, 73% agreed compared to 16% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics