Poll Results: Union Activity & Rev Tweed Permit

January 23, 2017 | 3 Comments

Poll results have been released on Rev. Tweed’s work permit and union-related matters, showing that  77% of  respondents agree that BIU President Chris Furbert’s “call for union workers to down tools over non-union related matters is inappropriate because it unfairly hurts the majority of Bermudians”, while 85% agreed that “Rev. Tweed’s work permit should meet the same standards as all other applications.”

The poll was conducted between January 5 and January 9 in order to “measure public opinion on the handling of Reverend Nicholas Tweed’s work permit and on the role and actions of unions in Bermuda.”

“The poll was conducted with 400 registered voters who have an intention of voting in the next general election. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 4.9%,” Global Research and Strategy Group Ltd said.

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Rev. Tweed’s work permit should meet the same standards as all other applications”, 85% agreed compared to 9% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

Total responses Bermuda January 23 2017 (1)

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Chris Furbert’s call for union workers to down tools over non-union related matters is inappropriate because it unfairly hurts the majority of Bermudians”, 77% agreed compared to 15% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

Total responses Bermuda January 23 2017 (2)

When respondents were asked whether they agreed or disagreed that “Union leaders should not threaten any democratically elected Government with work stoppages over demands for non-union matters”, 73% agreed compared to 16% who disagreed.

Below are the results to this question based on the total responses, and broken down by race, gender and age.

Total responses Bermuda January 23 2017 (3)

Share via email

Related Stories

Read More About

Category: All, News, Politics

Comments (3)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Jus' Askin' says:
    January 23, 2017

    Election Polls are the ONLY Polls that MATTER ;-)

    Election 2017 :-D

    Like(2)
    Dislike(2)
    Reply
  2. Smh says:
    January 23, 2017

    What type of questions are these? They are so clearly unobjectively phrased and based on so many assumptions. Who gave you your statistics degree.

    Like(1)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply
  3. Point boy says:
    January 23, 2017

    The Unions have well overstepped there boundaries several times over the past few years. It's dangerous; often illegal.

    Why is there zero consequences for the illegal behavior? let alone the enticement of (disorder) and out right threatening behavior towards (elected) government officials, by the leaders of the combined opposition. Still leaves me scratching my head

    Desperate and pathetic

    Like(5)
    Dislike(1)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

«
»