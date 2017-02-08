Carnival Horizon Ship To Visit Bermuda In 2018

Carnival Cruise Line announced today [Feb 8] that the Carnival Horizon cruise ship — which is currently under construction — will offer four-day Bermuda cruises from New York in 2018 as part of the ship’s inaugural season, with five Bermuda cruises to be offered, departing May 24, June 21, July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 13.

“The four-day long weekend’ cruises will depart Thursdays and feature a full-day visit to Bermuda where guests can relax on the island’s legendary pink beaches, enjoy snorkeling, kayaking and other water sports, and visit historical landmarks such as Royal Naval Dockyard and Gibb’s Hill Lighthouse, ” the company said.

“Bermuda is a beautiful and sought-after destination and what better way to visit this breathtaking island paradise than on the spectacular Carnival Horizon,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

“These visits to Bermuda are part of Carnival Horizon’s terrific inaugural schedule that also features top destinations throughout Europe and the Caribbean, providing our guests with opportunities to create wonderful and fun memories together,” she added.

Carnival Horizon is set to debut in April 2018, with a 13-day Mediterranean voyage from Barcelona – the first of four round-trip departures from this Spanish port, and will then reposition to the U.S. with a 14-day trans-Atlantic crossing from Barcelona to New York in May 2018.

“Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, Carnival Horizon will offer many of the hugely popular indoor and outdoor dining, bar, entertainment and activity options that debuted on Carnival Vista, currently the line’s newest ship,” the company added.

“Among those is a groundbreaking bike-ride-in-the-sky attraction called SkyRide, an IMAX Theatre and a massive WaterWorks aqua park featuring a water tube slide called Kaleid-o-slide.

“A wide range of accommodations will also be offered, including spa cabins with exclusive privileges at the luxurious Cloud 9 Spa, extra-roomy staterooms in Family Harbor, and tropical-inspired Havana staterooms and suites with exclusive daytime access to a Cuban-themed bar and pool.”

