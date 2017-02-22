Meeting On The Decriminalization Of Marijuana

“Gauging the temperature of the community on the agenda of the decriminalization of marijuana“ will be the topic of a branch meeting set to be held at 6.00pm tomorrow [Feb 23] at the Warwick Workman’s Club.

Constituency 24 Warwick South East MP Lawrence Scott said that this is a branch initiative, as based on canvassing over time, they discovered a “recurring theme of decriminalization of marijuana, especially among 19-25-year-olds.”

Mr Scott said the initiative “recommended itself” as it appeared that a “significant number of constituents both living inside and outside Constituency 24″ were interested.

“I, along with my Branch Chairperson, who will be chairing the meeting, will ask questions both pro and con on this and related topics, and listen to feedback from the audience,” Mr. Scott said.

“This represents a continuation of our series of meetings and initiatives which we have branded as ‘Stop, Start, Continue.’ Simply stated, that means what should we start doing, stop doing, and continue doing when it comes to policy initiatives emanating from Constituency 24.

“Finally, this positions me as a Parliamentarian to have consultation before legislation.”

For more information, contact Lawrence Scott by calling 505-8633 or email lscott@plp.bm.

Category: All, News, Politics