Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution In Sandys

February 3, 2017 | 3 Comments

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the Middle Road, Spring Benny Road Sandys parish area as a hole that was covered following recent roadwork has become exposed, the police said.

A police spokesperson said, “Motorists, particularly those using two wheeled vehicles, are advised to exercise caution in the Middle Road, Spring Benny Road Sandys parish area.

“Apparently a hole that was covered following recent roadwork has become exposed, posing a hazard to traffic.

“Efforts to rectify the situation are underway and until they can be completed, traffic cones are being used to identify the hazard.”

Comments (3)

  1. Will says:
    February 3, 2017

    This is the case all over the island. Works dept paves new road surfaces then two weeks later a private company trenches and of course any heavy rain the patchwork applied by the private company turns to s#!t. So either they get it done first or work in conjunction with road works and perhaps they can go one step further and start putting power lines underground and let's not act like they didn't have multiple chances to do that.

  2. Micro says:
    February 3, 2017

    Pretty ridiculous that roadwork's like this can never be completed in a single day. Anywhere else in the world, roadwork's are done around the clock until it's completed.

  3. sage says:
    February 3, 2017

    Well if you just spread 1" of tar right over holes, soft spots, cracks, sinks and inspection covers and don't fix the problems below, what do you think is going to happen? Tax money straight down the toilet.

