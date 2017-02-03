Motorists Urged To Exercise Caution In Sandys

Motorists are advised to exercise caution in the Middle Road, Spring Benny Road Sandys parish area as a hole that was covered following recent roadwork has become exposed, the police said.

A police spokesperson said, “Motorists, particularly those using two wheeled vehicles, are advised to exercise caution in the Middle Road, Spring Benny Road Sandys parish area.

“Apparently a hole that was covered following recent roadwork has become exposed, posing a hazard to traffic.

“Efforts to rectify the situation are underway and until they can be completed, traffic cones are being used to identify the hazard.”

