Police Cannabis Caution Policy Draft Released

The weight of the cannabis must be under three grams and the offender must not have other drugs on them are two aspects of the draft of the guidance of the police caution policy for a person arrested for simple possession of cannabis.

The information was released today by Director of Public Prosecutions Larry Mussenden, who said he intends to “formally bring the guidance for a police caution policy into effect once the Police and Criminal Evidence Amendment Act 2016 is brought into operation.”

Mr Mussenden said, ”In 2016 Parliament passed the Police and Criminal Evidence Amendment Act 2016 which made provision for the Director of Public Prosecutions to give a guidance for a formal police caution for appropriate offences.

“Thereafter, I announced that I would consider a guidance for a police caution policy in respect of simple possession of cannabis. I stated that I would welcome input from the community. Also, at that time I reached out to various agencies for their views on a police caution policy for simple possession of cannabis.

“I have drafted a guidance for a police caution policy for simple possession of cannabis. I am pleased to release a draft of the guidance for a caution policy today as information to the general public.

“I intend to formally bring the guidance for a police caution policy into effect once the Police and Criminal Evidence Amendment Act 2016 is brought into operation by the Honourable Attorney-General by way of a notice in the Official Gazette.

“I am pleased to inform you that we had a range of responses inclusive of the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Health & Seniors, the Bermuda Police Service, the Department of Court Services, the Department of Child & Family Services, the National Drug Commission.

“Additionally, we received a number of submissions from the general public. I am grateful to everyone who made a submission.

“The submissions ranged along the spectrum of how a police caution policy should be structured from a blanket caution for all cannabis to having a limited number of cautions, and to having some conditions in order to obtain a caution.

“Other aspects were urged such as reducing the number of people being convicted, preventing the harmful impact of drugs on society, preventing initiation and use of drugs in youth in order to protect the developing brain, protecting minors from drug use which leads to drug abuse as an adult, preventing unintentional accidents, preventing diversion of funds to drugs and to promoting health education generally.

“The key points of the guidance for the police caution policy for a person arrested for simple possession of cannabis involves a simple matrix system and are as follows:

“The weight of the cannabis must be under three [3] grams; “An offender must admit to possession of the cannabis; “An offender must not have other drugs on them at the time of the seizure/search; “Children offenders under 18 years of age will be referred to Child & Family services; “On a first and second arrest for possession of cannabis, a first caution and second caution respectively may be granted; “On a third arrest for possession, a caution may be granted on the following conditions: “A person will be bailed from the police station to return to the police station 3 months later – such time to be used to complete some tasks;

i. “An assessment must be made by BARC;

ii. “An offender must undergo a minimum of 12 hours of drug counselling;

iii. “An offender should pass a drug test.

“If the conditions are met, then a third caution will be issued – otherwise the offender will be sent to court for prosecution. “On a fourth arrest within 2 years of a third caution, the offender will not be eligible for a fourth caution; “Upon two [2] years passing from the date of the third caution, an offender is re-eligible for a first caution.

“It is a pleasure to release this guidance for a caution policy for cannabis. It is designed to steer offenders away from the courts with all the consequences arising from convictions, builds in a 3 strikes policy, and involves counselling and drug testing.

“The policy is designed to allow our people to pursue their life and career objectives and to be productive, healthy and successful members of the community.”

The Cannabis Caution Policy follows below [PDF here]:

