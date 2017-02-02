Video: America’s Cup Business Opportunities

Local business owners and entrepreneurs who are interested in business opportunities during America’s Cup in May and June are invited to attend a series of Information Sessions in the coming weeks, beginning February 23rd.

“The America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA] Local Business Connect group represents Bermuda’s business agencies. The partnership will maximize the opportunities available to the local business community,” the ACBDA said.

“The ACBDA now has information about the anticipated demand for services from visiting yachts and America’s Cup spectators and will help local businesses to connect with the increased demand.

“Details will be shared at a series of Information Sessions from February 23rd to March 7th in Hamilton, St. George’s and Sandys.

16-minute live video replay of today’s America’s Cup business opportunities press conference:

The Local Business Connect working group is a partnership of Bermuda’s business agencies, including:

Erica Smith, Bermuda Economic Development Corporation [BEDC]

Kendaree Burgess, Bermuda Chamber of Commerce [BCC]

Pat Phillip-Fairn, Bermuda Tourism Authority [BTA]

Danilee Trott, City of Hamilton [CoH]

Courtney Trott, Corporation of St. George [CoS]

Kristin White, Hub 1 Cultural Tourism

Joanna Cranfield, WEDCO

Denise Riviere, ACBDA

The ACBDA said the Information Sessions will cover specific and varied areas of business, ranging from Vendor opportunities to Marine Services, Land and Water transportation services and location-specific services.

The schedule is as follows:

Location: St. Paul’s AME Hall

Marine Services Information Session Thursday, February 23rd 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Island-wide Vending Information Session Tuesday, February 28th 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Land & Water Transportation Information Session Wednesday, March 1st 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Entertainment Information Session Thursday, March 2nd 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Willowbank Hotel & Resort Conference Room

West FOCUS Business Opportunities: To discuss potential opportunities located in the West. Monday, March 6th 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: World Heritage Centre, St. George’s

East FOCUS Business Opportunities: To discuss potential opportunities located in the East. Tuesday, March 7th 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Any local business owners or individuals interested in learning more about what to expect in these respective areas should attend for more information. This schedule will be advertised as a reminder.

Denise Riviere, Chair, Local Business Connect Working Group says; “The cross-agency approach ensures that all sectors are involved. By working in collaboration we can ensure that local business people have access to maximum benefit of AC35.

” We look forward to helping local businesses grow and to meet the extra demand for services. Businesses will benefit by putting in the hard work and long hours. This summer is going to be exciting and lucrative. This is our moment to shine!”

Mike Winfield, ACBDA CEO, says, “We’re looking forward to delivering a quality experience to share with the rest of the world and it is my belief that through this working group, led by Denise Riviere, that more local businesses will expand, stretch themselves to rise to the challenge and will develop long-lasting skills and experience for their future economic benefit.”

Dr. Grant Gibbons, Minister of Economic Development, says: ““These sessions will provide a good chance to maximize opportunities for local business. I would encourage small businesses to reach out to the ACBDA to find out how they can become involved in the 35th America’s Cup and contribute towards the economic activity.”

Inquiries can be directed to Denise Riviere at: localbizopps@acbda.bm

Read More About

Category: All, Business, News, Videos