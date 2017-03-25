All Governments Lie, Where The Universe Sings

The Bermuda Underwater Exploration Institute [BUEI] and The Abolish Foundation are getting set to screen two documentaries, including All Governments Lie: Truth, Deception, and the Spirit of I.F. Stone on March 30 and Where the Universe Sings on March 31.

All Governments Lie with Executive Producer Peter Raymont will be shown on March 30 at 6.30pm, with a question and answer session with Mr. Raymont to follow.

Trailer for All Governments Lie:

A spokesperson said, “This fascinating and provocative documentary was created by a team of Emmy Award-winning filmmakers, who subscribed to I.F. Stone’s newsletter in their teens.”

Where the Universe Sings with Director Nancy Lang and Executive Producer Peter Raymont will screen on March 31 at 6.30pm, with a question and answer session with both Ms. Lang and Mr. Raymont to follow.

Trailer for Where the Universe Sings:

A spokesperson said, “Where the Universe Sings is an intimate portrait of Canada’s most renowned artist, and the expansive landscapes that inspired him. Co-founder and leader of the legendary Group of Seven, Lawren Harris has become the most valued artist in Canadian history.

“His canvasses routinely sell at auctions for several million dollars.

“Who was this curious man, raised in a family of wealth and privilege, whose notebook doodlings compelled a professor to suggest he try art studies in Europe? Why was Harris so determined to battle the critics and paint a radical new vision of Canada with bold brush strokes and brilliant colours? And what led this driven man to the spiritual realm of stylized abstraction?

“Those two evenings give everyone the opportunity to see two amazing films, meet the Director and Executive Producer, raise funds for BUEI and The Abolish Foundation and help launch The Abolish Foundation’s Free2Work app.”

Tickets cost $20 for members, $25 for non-members and $10 for students, and are available by calling 294-0204 or visiting BUEI’s Oceans Gift Shop.

