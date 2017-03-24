Busking Fee Waived In St. George’s For 2017

The Corporation of St. George is waiving the usual busking fee for 2017 “in effort to create more atmosphere in the Town for the 2017 visitor season,” and is inviting interested musicians and street performers to contact them.

A spokesperson said, “The Corporation of St. George [CSG] would like to extend an invitation to all musicians and street performers who are interested in busking in the Town of St. George to contact the CSG.

“The usual busking fee will be waived for 2017 in effort to create more atmosphere in the Town for the 2017 visitor season.

“Any persons interested in busking can contact Mr. H. Courtney Trott Jr., JP at 297-1532 or via e-mail at ctrott@stgeorge.bm. in order to obtain information regarding busking in the Town.”

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, Music, News