Photos: Team France Launches AC Class Boat

On Monday, Groupama Team France become the fifth of the six Americaâ€™s Cup teams to launch their Americaâ€™s Cup Class boat into Bermudian waters for the first time, another milestone ticked off in the countdown to the 35th Americaâ€™s Cup.

The French team now have their base in Bermudaâ€™s Dockyard up and running and plan to take their ACC boat for its first sail later this week, with Franck Gammas and his crew joining Oracle Team USA, SoftBank Team Japan, Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR testing their ACC boats on Bermudaâ€™s Great Sound.

