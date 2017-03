Photos: Team France Launches AC Class Boat

On Monday, Groupama Team France become the fifth of the six America’s Cup teams to launch their America’s Cup Class boat into Bermudian waters for the first time, another milestone ticked off in the countdown to the 35th America’s Cup.

The French team now have their base in Bermuda’s Dockyard up and running and plan to take their ACC boat for its first sail later this week, with Franck Gammas and his crew joining Oracle Team USA, SoftBank Team Japan, Artemis Racing and Land Rover BAR testing their ACC boats on Bermuda’s Great Sound.

