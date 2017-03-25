Lamont Marshall Breaks Another Record

Only weeks after shattering the 3000m record, Lamont Marshall has broken yet another Bermuda record; this time setting a new record in the 5000m.

Competing last night in the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, North Carolina, Marshall ran the 5000 meters in a time of 14:23, breaking his own record of 14:27 which was set six years ago, also in Raleigh.

This is the second record broken by Marshall this season, following after his record breaking 3000 meters on February 11, 2017.

