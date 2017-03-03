Compost Available For Collection In Mid April

The Marsh Folly Composting Division said that vegetable garden, fine grade compost will next be available for collection in mid-April.

A spokesperson said, “The Marsh Folly Composting Division of the Ministry of Public Works’ Waste Management Section would like to inform the public that vegetable garden, fine grade compost will next be available for collection in mid-April, just in time for spring planting.

“In the mean time, a coarser grade, more fibrous compost, akin to mulch is available which can be used for top dressing and larger projects such as landscapes.

“The Marsh Folly Composting Facility is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. and from 7:30 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

“There is no charge to collect compost from the facility. For further information contact the Marsh Folly Depot on 292-1517.”

