Photos: Alpha Events & Black And Gold Ball

On Saturday [March 11], the Epsilon Theta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., held their 18th annual Black and Gold Ball at the Fairmont Southampton Hotel.

“This Gala event, a staple on Bermuda’s social calendar, attracted Parliamentarians, members of the Judiciary, members of the clergy and captains of industry in attendance,” a spokesperson said.

“The Black and Gold Ball was a culmination of Alpha Week 2017, which saw the members of ETL host numerous events throughout the week.

“On Monday and Tuesday, members of ETL attended Sandys Secondary Middle School, T.N. Tatem Middle School, Dellwood Middle School and Whitney Middle School to engage with the young men in Project Alpha Sessions which are designed to tackle teenage pregnancies in Bermuda with a sexual awareness program to educate young males about the associated risks, and to help them understand their role in prevention.

“On Thursday, we hosted the Symposium at CedarBridge Cafetorium focusing on the role of sports clubs in Bermuda. Friday marked the fifth annual Leadership Breakfast for high school male seniors at the St. Paul’s Centennial Hall.”

“The Black and Gold Ball began with the introduction of the 2017 Alpha Beautillion Program contestants, namely: Jamel Amory – The Berkeley Institute, Zuhri Burgess – IMPACT Mentoring Academy, Samson Douglas – Saltus Grammar School, Aaron Spencer – Bermuda Institute and Garyn Simons – CedarBridge Academy.

“This was followed by the presidential address by ETL President, Dantae Williams, who encouraged everyone in attendance to give back to “our young people”, because with help “we can influence, change, deconstruct myths designed to hold them back, build confidence and employ the next generation of Bermuda’s leaders.”

“To jump start the night’s entertainment, that featured Troika, a dynamic poem entitled “I am woman” was recited by Kayla Hollis featuring dancing by Mia Williams. Immediately following, the guest were thrilled by a riveting dance interpretation by Geisha Renee.

“Troika performers set the atmosphere for what was an eventful, yet balanced night. Troika also performed a second piece entitled ‘Let us never forget’, a Nelson Mandela Tribute.”

























































































































































































.

“The keynote speaker was Patrick Tannock, Managing Director, XL Leadership Council, Chief Executive Officer, Insurance. His highly motivational speech on the Alpha Week theme, “Reclaim. Restore. Renew.” conveyed the importance to every person in attendance to do their part in uniting the community to move forward for the betterment of Bermuda. The thought provoking speech was delivered with great character which captivated the audience and ended in a standing ovation.”

“It is customary every year for the Chapter to acknowledge community servants for their dedication to Bermuda. This year being a nautical year, Mr Ralph Richardson Sr, Stephen Dickinson and Gladwin Lambert were recognized for their leadership and community service in the field of seamanship.

“Additionally, milestone achievement awards were also given to Alpha Bro Leo Williams; Bro Leon Nearon; former Speaker of the House the Hon Bro Stanley Lowe, JP; Bro Canon James Francis; Bro Cecil Smith and Bro Edwin Wilson for a minimum of 60 years of membership to the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.”

“The night cap entertainment included the voices of Bermuda’s own Coshaun Evans, Olivia Hamilton and Jesse Seymour. Each artist mesmerized the audience with their selection that displayed their vocal prowess before Jesse Seymour invited everyone to dance floor to slow dance to his rendition of Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

“Also, introduced on the night were the newest initiates into the Epsilon Theta Lambda Chapter, Bongani Ndlovu, Jache Adams, Jecoa Burrows and Ahmad Ahad.”

“The men of ETL would like to thank our sponsors and supporters: Butterfield & Vallis, Markel Insurance, MS Amlin, Deloitte, Chubb, XL Catlin, The English Sports Shop, Glaze, AF Smith, Compu-CAD Training and Services Limited, Barritts, PinkSand Entertainment, the Waterfront Properties & Marina, Bermuda Business Development Agency, Department of Youth & Sport, Letitia Rabain [Décor], Rochelle Quinn, Emily, Fairmont Southampton and Bermuda Toastmasters Club, as well as the 320 guests who we had the honor of celebrating with on Saturday night.”

Photos of the Ball, Sports Club Symposium and school meeting, with photos by Anthony Wade, Ivan Outerbridge & Photini Ingham, click to enlarge:

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Photos