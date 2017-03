The Fryderyk Chopin tall ship is presently visiting the island, with the 180-foot long vessel seen in St. George’s today [March 27]. Designed by Polish naval architect Zygmunt Choreń, the ship is named after the 19th century Polish composer, and can accommodate a crew of 53, and is able to attain a maximum speed of 9kn under engine, and 16kn under sail.

