Police Urge People To Officially Report Crimes

A police spokesperson said, “The Bermuda Police Service is aware of rumours circulating about alleged indecent activities at the Kappa Classic football tournament this past weekend.

“Members of the public are circulating the name of an alleged suspect, along with his photograph, via social media.

“The police would like to point out that the person named was actually incarcerated in the Westgate Correctional Facility at the time of the alleged incident.

“This is a clear example of when the use of social media goes wrong. Currently, the BPS has not received a formal complaint regarding this matter.

Detective Superintendent Sean Field-Lament of the Crime Division said “social media is not a legitimate way to report crime”, adding that “members of the public with information about criminal activity must use official means to report it.”

“We clearly understand and share the community’s desire to protect children. But there are formal methods to do so, like contacting the police, so that these matters can be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

“It is irresponsible to spread speculation on social media without facts. People should be careful about making criminal allegations in a public forum, especially when the details are unclear. Not only is it unhelpful, but in certain circumstances it could be construed as libel.

“Parents or other members of the public that have information regarding any alleged indecent activity that took place at the sporting event should contact the police immediately.”

“If anyone has been a victim of or a witness to such indecent activity they are encouraged to contact the Serious Crime Unit on 247-1739 or 295-0011.

“Alternatively, anyone with any relevant information that wishes to remain anonymous should call the independent Crime Stoppers hotline on 800-8477.”

