School Lunch Challenge Winners Announced

The winners of the School Lunch Challenge 2016-17 were announced, with entrants judged on the nutritional content of the lunches they took to school in an effort to promote the importance of healthy eating in Bermuda’s schools.

The School Lunch Challenge is the one of the main nutrition components of the Premier’s Youth Fitness Programme, which aims to equip Bermuda’s young people with the information and skills they need to live a long, strong, healthy life.

This is fourth year of the Challenge, and the first year that four of the schools had every student participating. Winners were judged on the nutritional content of the lunches they took to school.

The Argus Group, the Bermuda Dietitians Association and the Ministry of Education have been steadfast partners in supporting the Department of Health as it promotes the importance of healthy eating in Bermuda’s schools.

Minister of Health and Seniors Jeanne Atherden and Minister of Education Cole Simons, as well as Michelle Brock-Jackson, Executive Vice President, Group Insurance, The Argus Group and Mellonie Furbert, Government nutritionist representing the Bermuda Dietitians Association were on hand to congratulate the winners, all from Primary 1 to Middle 1. The Ministers extended their appreciation to parents, teachers and all students who participated, and to Argus for sponsoring this initiative.

Minister Atherden told the students assembled, “When you eat healthy food it makes you grow, it makes your brain work better and it gives you energy. It can also keep you at a healthy weight, which is very important to your overall health as you get older.

“I am proud of all of you, and everyone else at your schools who joined in because everyone who participated in the School Lunch Challenge is doing something great for his or her body and brain. I hope that you will keep this healthy eating habit for the rest of your lives.”

Minister Simons, who also congratulated the students, added, “You students are my conscience. Parents, listen to your children. They have really learned a great deal about how to eat healthy, nutritious food.”

He also acknowledged a group of dedicated educators for their encouragement and support of the School Lunch Challenge as a very important part of the success of this programme.

“My Ministry appreciates what teachers are doing to make Bermuda’s future adults healthy, productive members of society,” added Minister Atherden.

Marie Beach Johnson, Healthy Schools Coordinator, Department of Health, closed the award ceremony by urging all students to participate again next year.

Argus Sponsored School Lunch Challenge Winners 2016-17

First Place Second Place Third Place P1 MiCha Lewis West Pembroke Primary P1 Shannon Smith Dalton E. Tucker Primary P1 Marcus Evans West Pembroke Primary P2 Dylan Walker Somersfield Academy P2 Mitsuki Shimbara Somersfield Academy P2 Max DeCouto Somersfield Academy P3 Genesis Payne Heron Bay Primary P3 Jahzy Simmons Heron Bay Primary P3 Nylan Tyrrell Somersfield Academy P4 Taylor Herzog Somersfield Academy P4 Marleigh Howes Somersfield Academy P4 Connor Redcliffe Somersfield Academy P5 Milan Nisbett Bermuda Institute of SDA P5 Jalijah Caines Heron Bay Primary P5 Taliah Wade Somersfield Academy P6 Sterling Brown Heron Bay Primary P6 Ava Gabai-Maiato Somersfield Academy P6 Caiden Millett Somersfield Academy M1 Destiny Matthie Warwick Academy M1 Taya Simons Warwick Academy M1 Tayla Horan Warwick Academy

