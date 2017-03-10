Advisory: Upcoming Road Works By Paget Lights

March 10, 2017 | 2 Comments

The Ministry of Public Works has advised of upcoming road works on South Road / Middle Road by the Paget Lights.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming road works:

“On Sunday March 12, traffic management measures will be in place along South Road / Middle Road by the Paget Lights to allow workers to resurface the road and replace the kerbs in the sidewalk.

“It should be noted that these works are weather dependant.”

Comments (2)

  1. seas the day says:
    March 11, 2017

    Get rid of the stop lights and place a large round-about and be done with it.

  2. seas the day says:
    March 11, 2017

    Mmmmmkaaaay?!?

