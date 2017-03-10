Advisory: Upcoming Road Works By Paget Lights

The Ministry of Public Works has advised of upcoming road works on South Road / Middle Road by the Paget Lights.

A Government spokesperson said, “The Ministry of Public Works wishes to advise the public of the following upcoming road works:

“On Sunday March 12, traffic management measures will be in place along South Road / Middle Road by the Paget Lights to allow workers to resurface the road and replace the kerbs in the sidewalk.

“It should be noted that these works are weather dependant.”

