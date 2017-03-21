Tsunami Warning Exercise Taking Place Today

Bermuda is joining with locations in the Caribbean as a participant in a tsunami response exercise today [March 21], titled CARIBE WAVE 17.

A Government spokesperson said, “The purpose of this exercise is to evaluate local tsunami response plans, increase tsunami preparedness, and improve coordination throughout the region. The 2017 exercise will simulate an earthquake off the east of the Northeastern Antilles.

“As such, residents should not be alarmed to note the Exercise Watches & Warnings posted via the Bermuda Weather Channel on CableVision and WOW, the weather telephone recordings [977, 9771, 9772, and 9773], www.weather.bm, BWS Facebook page or broadcast via VHF Radio [via Bermuda Radio].

“Residents and local agencies should however, note the relevant information contained within the exercise warnings and take the opportunity to think about their state of readiness and actions, should such an actual event occur, as this exercise offers the opportunity to exercise their communications procedures.

“There will be various levels of participation in this exercise throughout the community. The Bermuda Weather Service [operated by CI² Aviation Bermuda Ltd. on behalf of the Government of Bermuda/Bermuda Airport Authority] will fully respond to the exercise to test the communication of information and dissemination of watches and warnings.

“RCC Bermuda/Bermuda Maritime Operations Centre will also participate in CARIBE WAVE 17 in a limited operational capacity and an EMO discussion will take place during the time of the exercise.

“This exercise is sponsored by the UNESCO/IOC Intergovernmental Coordination Group for Tsunami and Other Coastal Hazards Warning System for the Caribbean and Adjacent Regions [ICG/CARIBE-EWS], the Caribbean Emergency Management Agency [CDEMA], the Centro de Coordinación para la Prevención de los Desastres Naturales en América Central [CEPREDENAC], and the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration [NOAA].

“If any real tsunami threat occurs during the time period of the exercise, the exercise will be terminated.”

Read More About

Category: All, Environment