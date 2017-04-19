AC Transportation Plan: Ferries, Parking & More

The America’s Cup Village opens to the public on Friday May 26th for the first Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifier races and a Bermuda-themed Opening Ceremony.

“A detailed transportation plan has been developed with the help of Marine & Ports and other government agencies to ensure that thousands of spectators can travel to the America’s Cup Village easily and efficiently,” the ACBDA said.

Dedicated America’s Cup Village Ferry

“Spectators are encouraged to travel to the America’s Cup Village by ferry. This will reduce the volume of traffic and possible congestion on the roads in the west end. It is also a faster, more convenient way for spectators to travel. Travel by dedicated America’s Cup Village ferry is $5 each way per adult and $2.50 per child.

“Dedicated ferries will run direct from Hamilton to the America’s Cup Village dock daily, and dedicated America’s Cup ferries are scheduled from St. George’s to Dockyard on weekends. These can be booked online here from May 1st.

Public transport and motorbikes

“Other preferred travel options are public bus, public ferry, taxi or motorbikes. These vehicles all have access to Dockyard as normal. Those arriving at Dockyard by public ferry will have the option to ride a free shuttle train from in front of the Clocktower Mall to the America’s Cup Village or they can walk from the Dockyard ferry terminal to the America’s Cup Village.

“Locals are encouraged to ride their motorbike to the event as bike parking is free and there’s plenty of it close to the America’s Cup Village entrance. Helmets should be stored on the bike as they cannot be taken into the event.

Private cars

“Due to restricted parking availability in Dockyard, there will be restricted access for private cars to Dockyard on America’s Cup race days between 10.30am and 4.00pm [2.00pm to 8.00pm on May 26th, the first day of racing the night of the official Opening Ceremony].

“There will be a road checkpoint operating just after Boaz Island, at Greys Bridge, from 10.30am each day the America’s Cup Village is open*. This will only allow accredited and public service vehicles, including taxis, through to Dockyard, as well as all motorbikes and scooters.

“People booked on Spectator Boats leaving from Dockyard are advised to travel by ferry, bus, taxi or pre-arranged transport to Dockyard. They can also use the Park n Ride facility for the America’s Cup Village and take a free shuttle train to the Clocktower Mall in Dockyard. Spectator Boat passengers are advised to be at their assigned dock 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

“For spectators who choose to drive their car, large parking lots have been assigned and must be pre-booked online. A shuttle service will take spectators from the parking areas to the America’s Cup Village.

Park n Ride

“Parking lots have been arranged at:

Boaz Island Sports Field

Warren Simmons Field near Somerset Marketplace

Somerset Primary

Sandy’s Secondary School and

West End Primary

“Organisers anticipate that not all parking areas will be required and will only be opened as needed. Boaz Island Sports Field will be the primary parking area and on high traffic days the other fields will be opened as needed.

“Motorists will book their Park n Ride online for $25 per car when booked in advance [$30/car if booked within 24 hours of use]. The online system will automatically book the closest available parking area. This includes all passengers and the return shuttle service to America’s Cup Village. Shuttle service is available from each area and runs on a 15-minute loop, either by ferry or minibus [includes accessibility]. From May 1st Park n Ride can be booked online here.

*The America’s Cup Village is open daily from May 26th to June 27th except for the following days when it will be closed: June 1st, June 5th, June 9th, June 14th, June 15th, June 16th, June 19th, June 22nd and June 23rd.

“Residents and businesses of Dockyard and Somerset will receive a letter from America’s Cup Bermuda [ACBDA], explaining how the transport plan and anticipated increase in traffic may impact them. Ongoing transportation information is always available here.”

