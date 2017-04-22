Hawley Wins USA Collegiate Championships

Bermuda’s Erica Hawley won the draft-legal race at the USA Triathlon Collegiate Club National Championships in Tuscaloosa, Alabama in a time of 1:09:03.58, with her dominating performance seeing her finish more than two minutes in front of the second-place finisher.

“Hawley dominated the women’s race, exiting the 750-meter swim in the Black Warrior River with a small lead group and took control on the 20.2-kilometer bike course,” Tuscaloosa News reports. “She ran 20:16 in the 5-kilometer run, the fastest split of any competitor, easing up in the second half with a commanding lead.

Hawley, who attends the University of Colorado, said, “It was my first year racing, so I wasn’t too sure what it would be like. I felt good on the swim and took the first half lap of the bike pretty steady.

“Then when they weren’t catching, I thought I may as well go for it. On the run I felt pretty good and I knew I was in the lead, so I just tried to keep my pace.”

