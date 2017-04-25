New ‘Self-Service Dog Wash’ Business Opens
With a “mission to make bathing your dog easy and affordable on your time schedule,” Indra’s Place Self Service Dog Wash recently opened on Elliott Street West in Hamilton, with the new business offering dog wash machines in order to help people provide their dogs with easy, thorough bathing.
The soft opening of Indra’s Place was April 10th, and an official grand opening is planned for near future.
Indra’s Place Self Service Dog Wash is owned by Indra Smith, and in explaining her inspiration behind opening the business, Smith told Bernews, “My dog, Snoop, that passed away last year. He loved adventure and stinky stuff.
“He would go swimming then sleep in the garden, catch/steal fish and roll on them, then try to share his newly acquired scent with us. Even though he liked baths the timing was not always convenient.
“I wanted to create a space that is always available, easy to use, and affordable. At Indra’s Place there are two dog wash machines with elevated tubs that reduce the strain on your knees and back.
“The tubs have restraints to hold your pet for you. The spray nozzle has multiple settings and the products [shampoo, flea wash, conditioner] are evenly distributed through the nozzle leaving you a free hand to scrub, massage, or even take pictures.”
Indras Place is located at #3 Elliott Street West in Hamilton, and is open from Monday to Friday from 9.00am to 5.00pm, Sunday from 10.00am to 6.00pm, and closed on Saturdays, however members are granted 24 hour access.
The cost is $20 per wash, and for more information, please visit their Instagram page @indrasplace, their Facebook Fb.me/indrasplace or email indrasplace@gmail.com.
Indra, I wish you all the luck! I commend your entrepreneurial spirit and thinking outside the box! Don’t forget to pack a towel!
So cute! and way more affordable than I thought it would be!
I think it,s a great idea, Bermuda is a small country and visitors and guest workers must wonder if we have all of the amenities that larger countries have. Well, on some fronts we are on point..and we continue to evolve based on need and affordability…On another note, we do need community bulletin boards with specific information posted..i.e. contact information for dog wardens, education offices, trash collection times when holidays come, parish constables, park rangers etc…Um a little tired of people telling me go ON LINE or voice mail some folk don,t use a computer. Whatever happen to that personal friendly chat or greeting by a civil servant, have we become that automated..glass partitions, access by card only, point of sales transactions. Registration cost $25 for a road race, the index card cost a mere 15 cents and the tee shirt $7.00