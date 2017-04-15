Photos: PLP Easter Egg Hunt In St George’s

April 15, 2017 | 1 Comment

The Progressive Labour Party east end branch held their annual children’s Easter egg hunt at Somers Gardens in St George’s this afternoon [April 15], with the event including races, a giant slide craft table, and of course an Easter Egg hunt. Those in attendance when we stopped by included PLP Leader David Burt, PLP Deputy Leader Walter Roban, MP Diallo Rabain, Senator Renee Ming and the Easter Bunny.

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (1)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (2)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (3)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (4)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (5)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (6)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (8)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (9)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (10)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (11)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (12)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (13)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (14)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (17)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (19)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (20)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (21)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (26)

PLP Easter Egg Hunt St George's Bermuda April 15 2017 (30)

  1. Onion Juice says:
    April 15, 2017

    Good to see the diversity.
    Nice

