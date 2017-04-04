Photos: Superyacht ‘Mayan Queen IV’ Visits

April 4, 2017 | 1 Comment

The superyacht Mayan Queen IV is currently visiting St. George’s, with the 305-foot long luxury vessel offering amenities including a gym, jacuzzi, tender garage, swimming platform, touch-n-go helipad and more.

The yacht is reportedly owned by Mexican billionaire Alberto Bailleres Gonzales who has a net worth exceeding $10 billion and business interests that include mining, retail, insurance and more.

According to Yachtcharterfleet, the Mayan Queen was built in Germany in 2008, and offers accommodation for up to 16 guests, and is capable of carrying up to 24 crew.

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (1)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (2)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (3)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (4)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (5)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (6)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (7)

Mayan Queen yacht Bermuda April 2017 (9)

Comments (1)

  1. puzzled says:
    April 4, 2017

    Damn.
    Onion Juice; you ok with this?

