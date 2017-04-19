Video: International Town Crier Competition

The Bermuda International Town Crier Competition got underway in St George’s today [April 19], with sixteen Criers from around the world participating in the competition.

The competition will continue at 11.00am on Thursday, April 20th at City Hall, and the Finals will be held back in St. George on Friday, April 21st at 11.00am in Bob Burns Park.

The 34-minute live video replay is below:

Read More About

Category: All, Entertainment, News, Videos