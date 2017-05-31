Couple’s Photos Create Stir On Social Media

[Written by Don Burgess]

A Florida couple’s semi-nude Instagram photos taken in Bermuda have created quite a stir on social media.

The photos were posted five days ago and have made the rounds on Facebook and Instagram, with some locals complaining that the Bermuda Police Service should have arrested them, while others saying they are tourists on vacation having a bit of fun.

The couple have returned to the United States and are no longer in Bermuda.

The Instagram account @goodtimecharliecharters saw the man posed on scooter flashing the ‘hang loose’ sign as he reclined on his bike dressed only in a helmet., his left hand strategically placed over a certain area.

His photo received 214 likes and 49 comments and had the hashtags #AmericasCup, #AmericasCup2017 and #Bermuda.

The lady’s photo was posted on the Instagram account @che_kayy. She was posed standing up holding onto the scooter’s basket with her jeans down by her ankles, with the lower part of her body exposed, but with her helmet and shirt on.

Her photo received 197 likes and had the hashtag #sunsoutbunsout among others.

The man did not respond to a request for comment.

